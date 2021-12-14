AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 133.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 3.79% of AeroVironment worth $81,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,730 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.27. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,000.00 and a beta of 0.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

