AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

