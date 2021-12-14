Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target Lowered to €150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €160.00 ($179.78) to €150.00 ($168.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EADSY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Get Airbus alerts:

EADSY stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,597. The company has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Airbus has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.