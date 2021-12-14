Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after acquiring an additional 752,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,879,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $248.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.77. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.10.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

