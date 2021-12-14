Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Raised by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,651 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $108,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $331.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

