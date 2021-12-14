Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $129.63. The company had a trading volume of 440,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,789. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

