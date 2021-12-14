Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

ALLO stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

