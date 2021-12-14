Alpha Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $570,075.69 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 2,991.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 2,310.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $570,075.69 and approximately $9.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11,789.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,604,062.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 37,237.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,467.96 or 0.00829183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.36 or 0.00023811 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 58,420.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2,922.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.19 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2,902.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 215.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 21,009.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3,215.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.