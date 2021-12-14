Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.1% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,916.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,882.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,725.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

