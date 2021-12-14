AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 15,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 7,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

