American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

American Vanguard has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years. American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

AVD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.81. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Vanguard by 161.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 751.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

