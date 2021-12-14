AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of AMETEK worth $82,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after buying an additional 654,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 162.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,966,000 after acquiring an additional 453,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 71.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after acquiring an additional 320,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.84. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

