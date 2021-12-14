Analog Century Management LP Sells 125,100 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Analog Century Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125,100 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 2.7% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

Micron Technology stock opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

