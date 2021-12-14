Analysts Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,515,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,356,061. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

