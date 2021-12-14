Analysts Anticipate Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Silvergate Capital posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

