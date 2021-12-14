Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $175,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,143,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 145,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 162,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $6,136,000.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.91 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $61.89.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

