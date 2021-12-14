Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 14th (CRDL, CRON, CRZBY, CSLLY, CSR, CYGIY, DCGO, DDL, DOCS, DX)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, December 14th:

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

