Analysts Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to post $267.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.70 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $224.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,399. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $470.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 108.63, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.19. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $301.67 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.