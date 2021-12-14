Analysts Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Endo International posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ENDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,883,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,218. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

