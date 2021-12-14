Analysts Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 227.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Phreesia by 44.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $123,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHR opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

