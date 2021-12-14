Analysts Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 635,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

