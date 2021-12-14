Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 14th (CPK, CRIS, CRNCY, CRNX, CRRFY, CTBI, DSP, DTEGY, DTTLY, EGP)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 14th:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $153.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $244.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

