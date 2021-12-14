Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Anglo American (AAL)

Anglo American (LON: AAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,210 ($42.42) price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($54.18) to GBX 3,700 ($48.90). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($37.00) to GBX 2,600 ($34.36). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,350 ($44.27) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,730 ($36.08).

12/3/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,010 ($39.78) to GBX 2,960 ($39.12). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,350 ($44.27) price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.57) to GBX 3,400 ($44.93). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,350 ($44.27) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,010 ($39.78) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.57) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 3,350 ($44.27) price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($54.18) price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($54.18) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.32) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,893 ($38.23). 2,692,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,263. The stock has a market cap of £38.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,762.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,138.13. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,321 ($30.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,509 ($46.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.56) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,121.12).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

