Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

12/7/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

12/7/2021 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $155.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $155.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

11/23/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

11/22/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $175.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.98 and a 200 day moving average of $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $177.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 147.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,791 shares of company stock worth $6,600,644 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

