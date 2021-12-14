Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT):
- 12/7/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “
- 12/7/2021 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $155.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $155.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “
- 11/23/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.
- 11/22/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $175.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.98 and a 200 day moving average of $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $177.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 147.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,791 shares of company stock worth $6,600,644 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
Recommended Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.