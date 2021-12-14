Anchor Price Reaches $0.82 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Anchor has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $6,486.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00037718 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00200982 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

