Anchor Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.60 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $580.13 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00006577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004114 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00040774 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,806,662 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.