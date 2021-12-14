Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Lowered to 3,700.00 at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from 4,100.00 to 3,700.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGLOY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,862.50.

Shares of NGLOY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 445,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,113. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

