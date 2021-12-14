APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Up 1.2%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

APA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

APA Group engages in the ownership and operation of energy infrastructure assets and business. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. The Energy Infrastructure segment includes all wholly and majority owned pipelines, gas storage and processing assets, and power generation assets.

