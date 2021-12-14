APENFT (NFT) Trading 14.5% Lower This Week

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $724.37 million and approximately $358.17 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038192 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00198550 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

