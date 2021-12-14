Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s 4th Largest Position

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,005,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $6,062,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.72.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

