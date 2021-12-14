Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.6% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.72.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.16 and a 200-day moving average of $146.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

