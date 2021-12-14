Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.72.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.58. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

