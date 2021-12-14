Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Trading Down 4.7%

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 3,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 73,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

About Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Science Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Science Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.