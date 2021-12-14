Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,185,000 after purchasing an additional 880,841 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,709,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
