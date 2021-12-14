Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,185,000 after purchasing an additional 880,841 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,709,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

