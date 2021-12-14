Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

