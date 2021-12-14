Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.29

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.20 million and a P/E ratio of -13.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23.

About Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month; and various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

