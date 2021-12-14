Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Price Up 2%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY)’s share price was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

