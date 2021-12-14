Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 742,355 shares of company stock worth $122,201,567 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.