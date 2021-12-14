Aspiriant LLC Sells 2,471 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $216.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $189.88 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

