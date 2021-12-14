Automata Network (ATA) Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $109.72 million and $8.65 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.59 or 0.07938581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,103.14 or 1.00055465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

