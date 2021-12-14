Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.83% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 202,702 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 231,464 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 243,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 182,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99.

