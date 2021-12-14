Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

