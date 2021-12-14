Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 84,743 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,743 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 17.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $375,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

