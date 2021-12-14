Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 8,603 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,051,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

