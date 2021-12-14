Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $216.25 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,428 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.77% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $216,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 51,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 180,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 279,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $79.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.