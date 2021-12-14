Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $388.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.42 and its 200-day moving average is $369.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

