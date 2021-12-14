Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 113.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.1% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 52,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.38 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

