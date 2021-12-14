Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $272.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $255.23 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.