Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 110,161 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,161 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $42,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

