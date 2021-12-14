Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 56,077 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,077 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 9.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 2.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $195,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after buying an additional 1,703,262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,211 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after acquiring an additional 656,091 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,524,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,141,000 after acquiring an additional 380,022 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05.

